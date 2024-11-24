IPL 2025: Full list of players bought, retained by Delhi Capitals

Delhi: Delhi Capitals (DC) will look to start afresh in IPL 2025 with a new coaching staff and a new captain. Having finished sixth in the points table in IPL 2024, Delhi Capitals chose to retain just four players – Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Tristan Stubbs and uncapped Avishek Porel.

Delhi Capitals have two right-to-match (RTM) cards left and Rs 73 crore in purse

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 retained players list

Axar Patel (All-rounder) – Rs 16.5 crore

Kuldeep Yadav (Bowler) – Rs 13.25 crore

Tristan Stubbs (Batter)- Rs 10 crore

Abishek Porel (Wicketkeeper) – Rs 4 crore

Delhi Capitals IPL 2025 complete squad

