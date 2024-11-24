Noise true wireless stereo earphones in India: Price, specifications

Mumbai: Noise launched new true wireless stereo (TWS) earphones in India. The device named Noise Buds Connect 2 price in India is set at Rs. 999. The earphones are available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Flipkart as well as the official Noise India website. They are offered in four colour options — Charcoal Black, Mint Green, Navy Blue, and True Purple.

The Noise Buds Connect 2 earphones sport a traditional in-ear design with dual-tone chrome and matte finish and are equipped with 10mm audio drivers. They have a quad-mic system with environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. The earphones support in-ear detection, which automatically pauses audio when one or both earpieces are removed and resumes playback when they are worn again.

These TWS earphones support Bluetooth 5.3 and dual-device connectivity. The latter allows users to pair two electronic devices simultaneously with the Noise Buds Connect 2. The audio wearables support up to 40ms low latency. The earphones have an IPX5 rating for splash resistance as well.

Noise claims that the Buds Connect 2 TWS earphones can offer a battery life of up to 50 hours with the charging case. The earphones support an Instacharge feature where a 10 minute charge is said to offer up to 120 minutes usage. The charging case has a USB Type-C port.