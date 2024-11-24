World Military Championships: India’s Reetika Hooda wins gold medal

Yerevan: In Wrestling, India have bagged a total of seven medals including three gold, one silver and three bronze at the World Military Championships in Yerevan, Armenia . Among the gold medal winners are India’s Reetika Hooda in the women’s 76kg category, Jyoti Sihag in the women’s 55kg category and Jaideep in the Men’s 74 kg Freestyle category.

Subedar Sharwan bagged the silver medal in the men’s 70 kg Free Style. Bronze category medal holders in the Men’s category include Shubham in the 57 kg Free Style and Chandermohan in the 79 kg Free Style. While Priyanka bagged the bronze in the 68 Kg Women’s category.

Also Read: 7 killed, 4 injured in bus-auto collision

India sent a women’s contingent to the World Military Championships for the first time this year.