IND vs AUS Perth Test: India nears win as Jurel’s brilliant catch shines

India is on the brink of a commanding victory in the first Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Perth’s Optus Stadium. By tea on Day 4, the hosts were struggling at 227 for 8, still trailing by 307 runs. India’s bowlers dominated throughout the match, with Mohammed Siraj (3/51) and stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah (3/42) delivering exceptional spells. Travis Head (89) and Mitchell Marsh (47) offered some resistance, but their dismissals in the afternoon session left Australia in dire straits. Bumrah’s key breakthrough came when he dismissed Head, while Nitish Kumar Reddy claimed his maiden Test wicket by removing Marsh.

The highlight of the day was debutant Dhruv Jurel’s sensational reflex catch at short leg to dismiss Mitchell Starc for 12 off Washington Sundar’s bowling. Starc’s attempted flick was snatched mid-air by Jurel, showcasing incredible athleticism and composure. This stunning moment has since gained widespread acclaim on social media. Sundar’s timely wicket, along with Bumrah and Siraj’s consistent pressure, ensured Australia remained on the back foot, with Alex Carey (30*) left stranded as their only hope to avoid defeat.

India’s bowlers have maintained control since reducing Australia to 104 for 5 by lunch. The visitors capitalized on their strong position, pushing the hosts closer to defeat. With only two wickets standing, India looks set to secure an emphatic win and take a 1-0 lead in the series. Brief scores: India 150 & 487/6 declared; Australia 104 & 227/8.