IPL 2025 Auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer Set Records; Day 1 Sold & Unsold Players List

The IPL 2025 mega auction witnessed record-breaking bids, with Rishabh Pant becoming the most expensive player in IPL history. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) secured Pant for an unprecedented ?27 crore, narrowly beating Punjab Kings’ ?26.75 crore bid for Shreyas Iyer. Pant, making a remarkable comeback after his 2022 accident, parted ways with Delhi Capitals (DC) after they were outbid despite using their Right to Match (RTM) card. Set to captain LSG, Pant’s move marks a significant shift in his career. Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, fresh off leading Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third title, joined Punjab Kings, with head coach Ricky Ponting expressing enthusiasm about working with him again.

The auction saw intense bidding wars, especially for Indian all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer, retained by KKR for ?23.75 crore using their RTM card. Teams splurged their expanded ?120 crore budgets on star players, with Punjab Kings making bold moves, acquiring Yuzvendra Chahal and Arshdeep Singh for ?18 crore each, alongside Marcus Stoinis for ?11 crore. Notable signings included KL Rahul (?14 crore, DC), Kagiso Rabada (?10.75 crore, GT), and Ravichandran Ashwin (?9.75 crore, CSK). Fast bowlers remained in demand, with Mitchell Starc (?11.75 crore, DC), Josh Hazlewood (?12.5 crore, RCB), and Trent Boult (?12.5 crore, MI) fetching high prices. Surprisingly, stars like David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal went unsold on Day 1 but are expected to return in the accelerated auction.

With franchises employing varied strategies, the stage is set for an electrifying IPL 2025 season starting March 14. Teams have banked on fresh leadership and marquee players to redefine their fortunes, promising fans a thrilling season of cricketing excellence.