Senior Citizens: Train Ticket Concessions, Lower Berth Allocation, and Booking Rules

Indian Railways, the nation’s largest transportation network, serves millions daily, offering an affordable and comfortable mode of travel. With passenger numbers steadily increasing, the Railways continues to introduce concessions and updates aimed at enhancing passenger convenience. Special provisions cater to different groups, including senior citizens, ensuring their needs are met.

One key benefit for senior citizens is the availability of lower berth seats, which are prioritized to make their journeys more comfortable. To guarantee a lower berth, senior citizens are advised to book tickets under the designated lower berth quota rather than the general quota. This approach ensures better chances of securing the desired seat, as IRCTC clarifies that general quota bookings only allot lower berths if they are available.

For those booking under the general quota, lower berths are allotted on a first-come, first-served basis. Passengers unable to secure a lower berth during booking can contact the Train Ticket Examiner (TTE) onboard, who may assist in reallocating seats, depending on availability. This initiative underscores the Railways’ commitment to accommodating the needs of all passengers, particularly senior citizens.