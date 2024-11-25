Siberia Freezes: Oymyakon Records Extreme Cold at -67°C

Winter’s grip has intensified across several countries, including the United States and South Africa, but Russia now faces one of the harshest conditions, with temperatures plummeting to an astonishing -67 degrees Celsius in Siberia. In the village of Oymyakon, the cold has turned life into what resembles an Ice Age scenario. Shocking images shared on social media reveal people with frozen hair, ice-encrusted faces, and even frost-covered eyelashes. The unrelenting snowfall and freezing temperatures have forced most residents indoors, while those venturing out endure extreme conditions. Animals are also severely affected, with reports of crocodiles frozen solid in rivers.

Oymyakon, already the world’s coldest inhabited place, has seen such low temperatures that even thermometers designed to measure up to -50 degrees Celsius have malfunctioned. Previously recording -62 degrees, the village has now reached an unprecedented -67 degrees, freezing the region into complete stillness. Schools, which typically remain open even at -40 degrees Celsius, have now closed as the cold becomes unbearable. Authorities have urged parents to keep children indoors to prevent exposure to these deadly conditions.

The extreme cold isn’t confined to Oymyakon; other parts of Russia, including Magadan, are also grappling with temperatures as low as -65 degrees Celsius. Life in these regions has been paralyzed under a blanket of snow and ice. Residents face daily struggles as the cold disrupts basic activities, while the frigid temperatures wreak havoc on infrastructure and wildlife. The ongoing harsh winter serves as a stark reminder of the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather events.