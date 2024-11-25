WB govt employees join federation as DA hike talks progress

State government employees in West Bengal currently receive 14% Dearness Allowance (DA), significantly lower than the 53% received by central government employees. This disparity has fueled resentment, with many employees demanding the remaining 39% to bridge the gap. While other states have aligned their DA rates with the central government following recent hikes, Bengal has yet to announce a similar increase, intensifying the demands for parity.

The Mamata Banerjee-led government, while addressing employee grievances, has ruled out matching the central DA rate but hinted at a slight increase to narrow the gap. Meanwhile, the Trinamool Congress-backed employee federation has sought a meeting with the Chief Minister to discuss DA and salary disparities. The federation, representing over 248,000 members, is reorganizing branch committees and preparing for a large gathering to advocate for employee demands.

Despite the ongoing discontent, state government employees are expected to receive a salary hike next year, offering some relief. A special leave petition filed in November 2022 could further bolster their case, potentially leading to both salary adjustments and increased DA if ruled in their favor. This anticipated decision could signal progress in addressing longstanding disparities between state and central employees.