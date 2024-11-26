Chennai, 4 Tamil Nadu districts on heavy rain alert till December 1

The northeast monsoon has intensified in Tamil Nadu due to a deep depression in the southeast Bay of Bengal, which has strengthened into a low-pressure system moving northwest. This weather pattern is expected to bring heavy rainfall to several regions, including delta districts and Chennai, over the next few days. Private weather analyst Tamil Nadu Weatherman Pradeep John predicts significant rainfall starting today, particularly in areas such as Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Karaikal, Thanjavur, and Ramanathapuram, with Cuddalore and Pandi also receiving heavy downpours. The slow movement of the low-pressure area, currently situated below Sri Lanka, is causing prolonged rainfall across Tamil Nadu’s coastal regions until December 1.

In Chennai and its surrounding districts, rainfall is expected to begin today and intensify from November 27, continuing through December 1. Cloud cover is building up, and if the depression crosses the coast near or below Chennai, the city will experience additional rain as it moves northward. These continuous downpours will ensure several rainy days for Chennai, providing much-needed relief during the northeast monsoon season. Residents have been advised to prepare for sustained wet weather while appreciating the essential rainfall.

The heavy rainfall is a critical boon for Chennai’s water reservoirs, which are currently at varying capacities: Poondi at 15%, Chembarambakkam at 59%, and Red Hills at 71%. The rains are expected to significantly replenish these catchments, alleviating concerns of water scarcity in 2025. Pradeep John emphasized that this will likely be the last major rain spell of this monsoon for Chennai and its neighboring districts, making it an important period for water resource management in the region.