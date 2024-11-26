Foreign portfolio investors turn buyers of Indian equities after 38 days

New Delhi: Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities after 38 days of incessant selling. The foreign investors bought domestic shares worth Rs 9,948 crore (provisional).

The FPIs pulled out Rs 26,533 crore from the Indian equity market this month so far, excluding Monday’s figures. In the previous month of October, the foreign investors had withdrawn Rs 94,017 crore ($11.2 billion) on a net basis. In 2024 so far, FPI outflows on a net basis stand at Rs 19,940 crore, excluding Monday’s figures.

On Monday, the BSE Sensex surged 992.74 points or 1.25 per cent to settle at 80,109.85. As many as 2,697 stocks advanced, 1,352 declined, and 165 remained unchanged. The NSE Nifty surged 314.65 points or 1.32 per cent to 24,221.90. Heavy buying in capital goods, energy and banking stocks also boosted investor sentiments.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.