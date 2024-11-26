Forex Market: Indian rupee rises against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in morning trade on Tuesday. Sharp rebound in domestic equities supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.27 and moved in a tight range and touched an early high of 84.22 against the US dollar, registering a gain of 7 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the rupee appreciated 12 paise to close at 84.29 against US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.28 per cent at 107.11.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, purchasing shares worth Rs 9,947.55 crore