HC Adjourns Hearing on MUDA Scam CBI Probe Plea

The Karnataka High Court has adjourned the hearing on a plea seeking a CBI probe into the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam. The plea, filed by social activist Snehamayi Krishna, expresses doubts about the fairness of the ongoing investigation by the Lokayukta police.

The alleged scam involves the allotment of compensatory sites to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvati. It is alleged that Parvati received 14 sites in a prime location in Mysuru, despite not having legal ownership of the land acquired by MUDA. The Enforcement Directorate has also initiated a money laundering investigation into the matter and conducted searches at various locations.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has denied all allegations against him. The Lokayukta has already summoned him for questioning, and the High Court will resume the hearing on the CBI probe plea on December 10.