HMD introduces new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Human Mobile Devices (HMD) introduced latest smartphone in the Indian markets. The handset named ‘HMD Fusion’ comes with interchangeable covers (sold separately) called ‘Smart Outfits’ that work with specialised smart pins. Users can attach these outfits to the back of their phones to give them a distinctive look and add functionality. The HMD Fusion was unveiled at the IFA 2024 trade show in Berlin in September this year.

The HMD Fusion is priced at Rs. 17,999. The brand is offering HMD casual outfits, flashy outfits, and gaming outfits worth Rs. 5,999 for free. As a special launch offer, HMD will sell the phone for a price of Rs. 15,999 for a limited period through Amazon only. There is no word on how long the introductory period will last. It will go on sale from November 29 at 12.01pm via the e-commerce website and HMD.com.

HMD Fusion features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600 nits peak brightness. It has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chip under the hood, along with 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The handset runs on Android 14 and it is assured to get two years of OS upgrades and three years of security updates.

The HMD Fusion has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 108-megapixel main sensor with electronic image stabilisation (EIS) and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, it flaunts a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The handset is claimed to have HMD’s second-generation repairability design that allows owners to replace parts like the display, battery, or charging port using only a screwdriver.

Connectivity options on the HMD Fusion include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, OTG, USB Type-C port, and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and proximity sensor. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication and supports a face unlock feature.

HMD has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Fusion with support for 33W charging. The battery unit is said to support over 800 charging cycles.