Indian Railways launches special trains for Ayyappa devotees from these states: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has announced special trains for Ayyappa devotees from the Telugu states. The South Central Railway has decided to run special train services to accommodate the growing demand.

Special Train Services Details:

Visakhapatnam–Kollam Special Trains (08539/08540):

Duration: December 4, 2023, to February 27, 2024

Frequency: Every Wednesday

Departure: 8:20 AM from Visakhapatnam, arriving at Kollam on Thursday at 12:55 PM.

Return Journey: Every Thursday, departing Kollam at 7:35 PM and arriving at Visakhapatnam on Friday at 11:20 PM.

Total Services: 26

Srikakulam Road–Kollam Special Trains:

Duration: December 1, 2023, to February 26, 2024

Frequency: Every Monday

Departure: 6:00 AM from Srikakulam Road, reaching Kollam by 2:30 PM the same day.

Return Journey: Every Monday, leaving Kollam at 4:30 PM and reaching Srikakulam Road by Wednesday at 2:30 AM.

Total Services: 18

Kacheguda–Kottayam Special Trains (07133/07134):

Duration: December 5, 2023, to December 27, 2023

Frequency: Every Thursday and Friday

Departure:

From Kacheguda: Thursdays at 3:40 PM, reaching Kottayam on Friday at 6:50 PM.

From Kottayam: Fridays at 8:30 PM, arriving at Kacheguda on Saturday at 11:40 PM.

Hyderabad–Kottayam Special Trains:

Duration: December 3, 2023, to January 1, 2024

Frequency: Every Tuesday and Wednesday

Departure:

From Hyderabad: Tuesdays at 12:00 PM, arriving at Kottayam on Wednesday at 4:10 PM.

From Kottayam: Wednesdays at 6:10 PM, reaching Hyderabad on Thursday at 11:45 PM.