Nubia launches new V-series handset: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Nubia launched its latest V-series handset named ‘Nubia V70 Design’ in the Philippines. Nubia V70 Design price is set at PHP 5,299 (roughly Rs. 7,600) and the smartphone is available in Citrus Orange, Jade Green, Rose Pink, and Stone Gray colour options.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) Nubia V70 Design runs on Android 14-based MyOS 14. It sports a 6.7-inch IPS LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is equipped with a 12nm octa core Unisoc T606 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM.

Nubia has equipped the V70 Design with a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary camera. However, the company has yet to provide information on the second and third cameras. On the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera that handles selfies and video calls. You get 256GB of inbuilt storage on the Nubia V70 Design. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that can be charged at 22.5W. It also offers a Live Island 2.0 feature for notifications.