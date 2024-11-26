Oppo launches new Android tablet: Details

Mumbai: Oppo introduced new Android tablet named ’Oppo Pad 3 Pro’ in global markets outside China. The Oppo Pad 3 Pro is priced at RM 3,299 (roughly Rs. 64,000) in Malaysia for the single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. It is offered in the Starlit Blue colour option. As a limited-time offer, Oppo is providing the Pencil 2 Pro and the Smart Keyboard with the tablet for free of cost.

The newly announced Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.1 and sports a 12.1-inch 3K (2,120×3,000 pixels) display with 144Hz adaptive refresh rate, 303ppi pixel density, 900 nits peak brightness, and up to 540Hz touch sampling rate. The display is certified by TUV Rheinland for Intelligent Eye Care and Circadian Friendly and has Dolby Vision support.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro runs on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Leading Version chipset with Adreno 750 GPU, along with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage. This Qualcomm chipset has up to 3.4GHz clock speed. The Oppo Pad 3 Pro has a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It has eight speakers with Hi-Res audio and Hi-Res wireless audio certification.

Connectivity options available on the Oppo Pad 3 Pro include Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard are an accelerometer, colour temperature sensor, geomagnetic sensor, light sensor, gravity sensor, gyroscope, and hall sensor. It supports facial recognition.

The Oppo Pad 3 Pro houses a 9,510mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The battery is advertised to deliver up to 12 hours of uninterrupted video playback time on a single charge. The tablet supports inputs via Oppo’s Pencil 2 Pro stylus and it can be paired with a smart keyboard for a PC-like experience (both are sold separately).