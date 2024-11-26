Simple tips to build and maintain  healthy relationships

What were the promises when we were dating? What praises were given, what dreams and hopes were given… Now that the marriage is over, nothing!. One may have seen people complaining like this. Normally, women make complaints like this.

Most of the time, when women make such complaints, men either ignore them or blame them for always complaining. But all this only creates distance in the relationship.

Renowned life coach Meetha Sinha has shared some simple tips to keep the relationship strong and happy. Following these tips will make your relationship beautiful.

Disagreements and fights are natural in marriage. One should always be careful while using words during such fights. Try not to use words that leave a permanent scar on your partner. Understand each other how to talk when fighting.

Be able to know what your partner needs when emotionally troubled. Sometimes, a chocolate, or a love message will be enough to make them happy.

Be able to forgive and accommodate each other in any situation. Otherwise, the relationship become unhealthy. You have to get used to saying ‘sorry’ and accept it. This makes the relationship stronger.

Praise your partner whenever needed. There is no need to be stingy in praising your partner. People become beautiful when they are praised by their partner. Never hesitate to praise your partner. This will surely make the relationship stronger.

Oftentimes, relationships break down due to not giving personal space. Independent existence of individuals is important whether in love or marriage. Everyone should have the freedom to stand as an individual, and privacy should be a must in relationships. Otherwise it may strain the relationship.

The emotional ‘thrill’ of being in love is not always the same as being together. Take this seriously first. Completely ending the ‘romance’ and declaring that this is what marriage will only destroy the relationship. Find some time to express and feel your love for each other.

Go for a short drive or walk. Above all a good friendship with partner is always needed. The most important thing is to have the freedom to speak out.