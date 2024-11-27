Flydubai announces new flight service

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier basedin Dubai, Flydubai launched new flight service. The airline will operate new seasonal summer flights to Al Alamein International Airport (DBB) in Egypt.

Flights to the Mediterranean leisure destination will operate daily from Terminal 2, Dubai International (DXB) between June 21 and September 7, 2025. The direct flights will offer customers from Dubai, and across the network, easier access to Egypt’s popular Al Sahel North Coast.

Also Read: Indian Railways announces temporary changes in composition of several trains: Full list

‘We are excited to add Al Alamein to our seasonal summer schedule. The daily operation will enable more visitors to enjoy the stunning Mediterranean coastlines, beautiful beaches and vibrant atmosphere of Egypt’s North Coast region. Flydubai remains committed to stimulating free flows of trade and tourism in underserved markets and supporting Dubai’s aviation hub,’ Ghaith Al Ghaith, CEO at flydubai, said.

With the addition of its summer operations to Al Alamein, flydubai grows its network in Egypt to three destination including Alexandria and Cairo (Sphinx), served by 21 weekly flights.