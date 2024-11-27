Forex Market: Indian rupee falls sharply against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell sharply against the US dollar in early trade on Wednesday. Muted trends in the domestic equity markets weighed upon the Indian currency, However, a decline in the dollar index and a marginal fall in the Brent crude index prevented further losses in the domestic currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local currency opened at 84.38 — down 9 paise from its previous close — and then slid further to 84.44, registering a decline of 15 paise from its previous close. On Tuesday, the Indian rupee settled flat at 84.29 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was down 0.15 per cent to 106.84.Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Tuesday, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,157.70 crore.