Heavy Rain Alert: Schools, Colleges Closed in Chennai

Heavy rainfall is expected to continue in Tamil Nadu for the next three days, with a deep depression likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm. The state government has taken precautionary measures, including deploying NDRF and State teams to affected districts. Schools and colleges have been closed in several districts due to the inclement weather.

Chennai and its neighboring districts have experienced significant rainfall, leading to traffic congestion and flight delays. State authorities have also taken steps to ensure uninterrupted milk supply. The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts, particularly in the northern coastal areas.

The Tamil Nadu government has activated its emergency response mechanism and is closely monitoring the situation. The Chief Minister has chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness and issue necessary directives to district officials.