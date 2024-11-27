India’s PC shipments hit an all-time high

Mumbai: PC shipments in India reached an all-time high in the third quarter (Q3) of 2024. Report published by International Data Corporation (IDC) showed this.

As per data, PC shipments in India increased 0.1 percent to 4.492 million units in Q3 2024 from 4.486 million units in Q3 2023. Desktop shipments declined by 8.1 percent YoY. However, other categories such as notebooks and workstations saw marginal growth of 2.8 percent YoY and 2.4 percent YoY, respectively. Premium notebooks also witnessed a high demand with an increase of 7.6 percent compared to the same period last year. Commercial and enterprise segments registered growths of 4.4 percent YoY and 9.6 percent YoY, respectively.

HP maintained its lead from the last quarter in the overall PC category, which comprises desktops, notebooks, and workstations, with over a million shipments. HP led the PC market in India in Q3 2024 with a market share of 29 percent, shipping 1.3 million units.

Meanwhile, Lenovo had an overall market share of 17.3 percent and its commercial segment registered a 20.3 percent share. Acer Group was tied for the third spot with Dell Technologies with a 14.6 percent market share. Asus grabbed the fifth position with a market share of 9.7 percent but experienced a decline of 22.3 percent YoY.