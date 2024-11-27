Know how to delay ejaculation and perform long in bed

All men want to perform best in bed. But most of the men are unsatisfied about their performance. This is an issue which can easily be worked upon if they follow these tips.

Practice expansion, contraction of pubococcygeal (PC) muscles: Following this will improve your performance. As per experts, you must have control on your penis. Try to control your urine and then let it flow. This exercise gives you control on your PC muscles. This will improve your ejaculatory control and you will be able to last longer.

Switch positions: Always experiment in sex positions. Following one or two sex positions always will make you bored. If you try wilder positions where you need to concentrate on the technique, you will tend to last longer.

The art of edging: Edging means delaying your orgasm while masturbating. This is said to be one of the best ways of training yourself to last longer in bed. It helps control or avoid premature ejaculation as well.

Wear the right condom: Premature ejaculation can be avoided if you use the right condom. Try using condoms with extra thick rubbers as they act like slip-on desensitizers and help in lasting longer.

Consult your doctor: Consult a doctor and check there is any kind of medication you might need.