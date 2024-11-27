Malayali Dancer from Bengaluru Arrested in Thrissur for MDMA Possession

The district anti-narcotics squad arrested 35-year-old Bengaluru-based professional dancer Daison Thomas near the Chalakudy KSRTC bus station for possession of 16 grams of MDMA. Originally from Puthenchira and residing in Pulakkatukara, Thrissur, Daison is accused of multiple crimes, including an attempted murder of a bar employee and an assault on a cyclist. He was also previously arrested for planning a group robbery within the Pudukkad Police Station limits. Authorities are now probing his network to identify drug suppliers and buyers.

The confiscated MDMA, valued at approximately ?50,000 in the retail market, was seized during the raid. Police are investigating individuals who sourced drugs from Daison, with plans to expand their inquiry into his connections. Following the legal proceedings, Daison will be presented in court. This operation highlights ongoing efforts to tackle the drug trade and criminal activities in the region.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Dr. Navneet Sharma, with Chalakudy DySP Sumesh K. and Thrissur Rural Narcotics Cell DySP Ullas Kumar leading the teams. The operation involved a large team, including Chalakudy Inspector M.K. Sajeev, multiple sub-inspectors, and members of the District Anti-Narcotics Squad. Their coordinated efforts ensured the apprehension of the suspect and the seizure of illegal narcotics.