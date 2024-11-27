UAE announces first regulated lottery draw with 100 million dirham grand prize

Dubai: UAE announced its first and only regulated lottery. The UAE Lottery offers a ‘Lucky Day’ grand prize of Dh100 million. The inaugural live draw is scheduled for December 14.

The UAE Lottery is managed by The Game LLC, an Abu Dhabi-based operator licensed by the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) in July this year.

‘We aim to create exciting experiences while promoting responsible play. Following a rigorous GCGRA evaluation, our team remains committed ensuring that all operations meet global standards, guaranteeing fairness and transparency from the draw process to the selection of winners,’ said Bishop Woosley, director of Lottery Operations at The Game LLC.

Tickets are now available for purchase on The UAE Lottery’s website. In addition to the Dh100-million grand prize, seven ‘Lucky Chance IDs’ are “guaranteed” to win Dh100,000 each. There is also an option to buy scratch cards for a chance to win up to Dh1 million.