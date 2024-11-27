UAE National Day: Authority announces14 rules

Dubai: The Ministry of Interior in the UAE announced guidelines for 53rd National Day celebrations. The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year.

Below are the 14 guidelines residents must follow,

1. Avoid organising or participating in random marches and gatherings.

2. Adhere to all traffic regulations and follow instructions issued by police officers.

3. Refrain from using party sprays by drivers, passengers, or pedestrians.

4. Ensure the vehicle’s front and rear license plates remain visible; do not alter the vehicle’s colour or darken/tint the front windows.

5. Do not place stickers, signs, or logos of any kind on the vehicle unless they are specifically for Eid Al Etihad and comply with official guidelines and conditions.

6. Do not exceed the permitted number of passengers in a vehicle, and do not let anyone out through the windows or the sunroof of your car.

7. Avoid making unauthorised modifications to the vehicle or adding unlicensed features that cause noise or obstruct vision.

8. Do not obstruct traffic, block roads for emergency vehicles (ambulance, civil defence, police patrols), or perform stunts on internal or external roads.

9. Do not perform stunts on internal or external roads.

10. Do not cover the vehicle’s side, front, or rear windows with stickers, and avoid using sunshades that block visibility.

11. Only wear scarves specifically designed for Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

12. Raise only the flag of the United Arab Emirates; flags of other countries are not permitted.

13. Limit the volume of songs and chants to those officially related to Eid Al Etihad celebrations.

14. Decoration shops and drivers are strictly prohibited from affixing stickers or flags other than those approved for Eid Al Etihad, specifically the UAE flag or related stickers.

In Sharjah, entry to all public museums in Sharjah city, Kalba, and Khorfakkan will be free on December 1 and 2. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the “breathtaking natural landscapes” of Al Ain.