Chennai Hit by Heavy Rain from Cyclone Fengal; Schools Closed, Flights Disrupted

The northeast monsoon has intensified over Tamil Nadu, fueled by a deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal. This system has brought widespread rain, particularly to Ramanathapuram and delta districts. Moving north-northwest, the depression is likely to strengthen into Cyclone Fengal within the next 12 hours, heading towards the Tamil Nadu coast along Sri Lanka’s shoreline.

The India Meteorological Department has issued warnings of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in districts such as Kanchipuram, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore, and Puducherry, with significant rain likely in Chennai and several nearby regions, including Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai. Chennai and coastal areas remain on alert for potential disruption.

Although initially expected to form into Cyclone Fengal by this morning, the deep depression has remained stationary for six hours and is now anticipated to intensify by evening. Its trajectory has shifted slightly, with landfall expected between Mamallapuram and Karaikal on November 30. The cyclone is projected to weaken upon landfall, bringing wind speeds up to 70 kmph accompanied by heavy rainfall.