Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian national wins $1 million

Dubai: Indian national Alen TJ won $1 million during the latest Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draws held at Dubai International Airport. Three other winners will drive home luxury vehicles.

The 34-year-old expat, who has been living in Dubai since 2013, bought the ticket (487) online on November 8. With this win, 240 Indians have taken home the Dubai Duty Free jackpot.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for three luxury vehicles.

Jasem Fathi, a Dominican expat in the UAE won a Mercedes Benz GLS 450 4M (Obsidian Black) car with ticket number 1110 in the Finest Surprise Series 1898. He purchased the ticket on November 9 at Dubai Duty Free Finest Counter in Concourse B. Fathi who is the first Dominican national to have won the Finest Surprise promotion since 1989.

Pradhul Divakar, a 40-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won a BMW R 1250 R (Triple Black) motorbike with ticket number 754 in the Finest Surprise Series 603 which he purchased online on November 7.

Aji Balakrishnan, a 52-year-old Indian national based in Dubai won an Indian Scout Bobber (Black Smoke) motorbike with ticket number 768 in the Finest Surprise Series 604 which he purchased on November 9 in Public Shop of Dubai International Airport.