Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee fell against the US dollar in early trade on Thursday. The Indian currency was weighed down by a muted trend in domestic equities and strength of the American currency in the overseas markets.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the Indian rupee opened at 84.45 and moved in a tight range and touched 84.47 against the US dollar, registering a fall of 7 paise over its previous close. On Wednesday, the Indian rupee depreciated by 11 paise to close at 84.40 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading higher by 0.14 per cent at 106.22. Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) infused Rs 7.78 crore in the Indian capital markets on a net basis on Wednesday.