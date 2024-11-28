Honda India Targets Growth in Electric Mobility Segment

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has entered the electric mobility market in India with the launch of its first EV models, the ACTIVA e: and QC1, during an event in Bengaluru. Bookings for these models will start on January 1, 2025, with deliveries beginning in February 2025. These scooters, produced at Honda’s Narsapura plant near Bengaluru, come with a three-year warranty and free roadside assistance for the first year. The ACTIVA e: features swappable battery technology and will be launched in Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, while the QC1, equipped with a fixed battery setup, will be available in select cities.

The ACTIVA e: is powered by Honda’s Mobile Power Pack e:, offering a range of 102 km per charge and reaching a top speed of 80 km/h. It features a 7-inch TFT screen with connectivity to the Honda RoadSync Duo app, providing navigation and other functionalities. The scooter also boasts advanced features such as Smart Key technology, multiple riding modes, and swappable battery stations for seamless use. Meanwhile, the QC1 offers an 80 km range with a fixed battery and a 330-watt home charger. Its compact design includes a 5-inch LCD display, USB Type-C port, and ample storage space, making it ideal for urban commuters.

Honda aims to tap into the growing Indian EV market with a production capacity of 1 lakh units initially. The company is also working on establishing 500 battery-swapping stations across major cities to support its EV ecosystem. HMSI’s Managing Director, Tsutsumu Otani, highlighted Honda’s commitment to sustainable mobility, aligning with its global goal of carbon neutrality by 2050. With these launches, Honda seeks to address diverse customer needs while maintaining safety and innovation in its electric vehicle offerings.