Kerala Schools Told to Remove Financial Hurdles for Study Tours

Kerala’s Education Minister, V. Sivankutty, has directed that no student should be excluded from participating in school study tours due to financial constraints. He has asked the Director of General Education to provide a report within a week detailing the measures being implemented to ensure inclusivity in study tours and to address financial concerns linked to school celebrations.

The Minister expressed concern over study tours becoming extravagant outings, with some schools imposing high costs that burden economically disadvantaged students. He emphasized that these trips should be affordable for all, ensuring equal participation. Additionally, he stated that travel expenses for teachers and PTA members accompanying the tours should be covered by the PTA or staff management committees, not students or their families.

Addressing the issue of individual celebrations in schools, such as birthdays, the Minister pointed out that students are sometimes pressured to bring gifts, causing financial strain and discrimination. He called on school authorities to take strict action to prevent such practices, ensuring that schools remain inclusive and free from unnecessary financial burdens for families.