Ola Electric introduces Ola S1 Z electric scooter in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Ola Electric has launched electric scooter in the Indian markets. The brand-new electric scooter comes at a starting price of Rs 59,999 (ex-showroom). It gets an S1Z+ variant, which is priced at Rs 64,999 (ex-showroom). The S1Z is now part of the family which has models like S1 Pro, S1 Air, and S1X. The deliveries of the S1Z will begin in May 2025.

The Ola S1 Z is powered by two 1.5 kWh battery packs. The scooter can operate using just one of these packs. The S1 Z with a single battery pack is capable of offering a range of 75 km; this can be extended to 146 km when equipped with both packs.

It features a hub-mounted motor that delivers a maximum power output of 3 kW, allowing it to reach a claimed top speed of 70 kmph. The S1 Z can accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in 4.7 seconds. The Ola S1 Z is fitted with 14-inch wheels.

The top Z+ variant comes with some accessories such as a luggage rack at the front and rear, a small visor and a pillion sidestep. An LCD display is available on the S1 Z models and it can be paired to your smartphone via Bluetooth.