Powerful earthquake hits Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: A powerful earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, jolted J&K on Thursday. According to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale occurred at 4.19 p.m. with epicentre in the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border region.

The earthquake occurred 209 km inside the earth’s crust. Its coordinates were Latitude 36.62 degrees North and Longitude 71.32 degrees East. Tremors were felt throughout the Valley.

Officials said that no loss of life or damage to property has been reported from anywhere. Kashmir Valley is seismologically situated in an earthquake-prone region. On October 8, 2005, an earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale killed over 80,000 people across the line of control in Kashmir. Muzaffarabad town in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) was destroyed in the 2005 earthquake.

In addition to this, periodic tremors were being felt in the Chenab Valley region of J&K including Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi and Ramban districts.