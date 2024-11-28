UAE National Day: Sharjah Ruler orders release of 683 prisoners

Sharjah: Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al-Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council, Ruler of Sharjah, ordered the release of 683 prisoners. This royal pardon was released on the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd National Day.

The leader pardoned inmates who are currently serving their prison sentence in penal and correctional institutions in the emirate. These prisoners were released on the condition of their good record and conduct. The decision aims to revive hope, bringing happiness and stability into the lives of the families of the inmates and their children.

Earlier , UAE’s President Sheikh Mohamed ordered the release of 2,269 prisoners and pledged to cover all fines and penalties imposed on the inmates. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai also ordered the release of 1,169 convicts of various nationalities from the emirate’s correctional and penal institutions.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, also ordered the release of 304 inmates from correctional and penal facilities in the emirate. Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Sharqi, Ruler of Fujairah, and Member of the Supreme Council, also ordered the release of 118 prisoners from the Penal and Reformative Institution in the emirate.

Every year, during special occasions, rulers of GCC countries pardon a number of inmates in a compassionate gesture that seeks to keep families together and raise quality of life.

The UAE marks the National Day on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held at Al Ain.