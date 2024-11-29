Indian Navy Seizes 500 kg Crystal Meth in Joint Operation with Sri Lanka

In a joint operation, the Indian Navy and Sri Lankan Navy intercepted two Sri Lankan-flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, seizing approximately 500 kilograms of Crystal Meth. The coordinated mission, carried out on November 24 and 25, highlights the strengthened maritime cooperation between the two nations to combat transnational crimes in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). Acting on intelligence provided by the Sri Lankan Navy, the Indian Navy swiftly deployed aerial surveillance assets to locate and intercept the suspected vessels.

The operation involved extensive monitoring and support from the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR). Once the boats were identified, combined boarding teams searched the vessels and discovered the narcotics. The seized drugs, along with the boats and crew, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further investigation and legal action. This collaborative effort underscores both nations’ commitment to tackling maritime challenges and ensuring security in the region.

The Indian Navy released a statement detailing the operation, emphasizing the effective partnership with the Sri Lankan Navy and IFC-IOR in gathering intelligence and executing the mission. The statement reaffirmed the resolve of both navies to address regional security threats, showcasing their joint capability to curb illegal activities in the Indian Ocean.