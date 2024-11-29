Indian Railways permits confirmed ticket transfer to family; details here

Indian Railways now offers a facility to transfer confirmed train tickets to family members instead of canceling them. This is particularly helpful when travel plans change, as it avoids cancellation fees. However, the service applies only to counter-booked tickets, not online reservations, and transfers can be made only to immediate family members like parents, siblings, children, or a spouse.

To avail of this service, passengers must visit the railway reservation counter at least 24 hours before the train’s scheduled departure. A written application must be submitted, along with valid ID proof of both the original ticket holder and the family member to whom the ticket is being transferred. Officials will verify the documents before approving the transfer.

This option is limited to one transfer per booking and is available exclusively for counter-booked tickets. By following these steps, travelers can ensure their tickets are utilized without incurring extra costs.