RED Alert Issued, Holiday Declared; Forecast Details

A deep depression in the southwest Bay of Bengal is moving north-northwest along the Sri Lankan coast and is forecasted to cross the north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram on November 30th morning. The Chennai Meteorological Center predicts the system will remain a deep depression, with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph. This will lead to significant rainfall across multiple districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur districts, with similar conditions likely in Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, and other regions. On November 30th, districts including Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, and Karaikal are predicted to experience intense rain, while moderate rain is expected in other districts like Vellore, Tirupattur, and Salem. These conditions are attributed to the depression’s impact as it approaches the coastline.

Amid the ongoing heavy rain and wind, schools and colleges in Chennai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram have been declared closed. In Puducherry and Karaikal, educational institutions will remain shut today and tomorrow as a precautionary measure. However, in districts like Tiruvallur and Kanchipuram, schools and colleges are functioning as usual. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure safety and minimize disruptions.