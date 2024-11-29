Rilox EV launches new electric three-wheeler: Details

Mumbai: Leading sustainable transport solutions, Rilox EV, has launched the Bijli Trio, an electric three-wheeler e-cart. The vehicle is offered at Rs 1.35 lakh in the country.

‘With the Bijli Trio, we’ve created a product that meets the exact needs of the logistics ecosystem while empowering businesses to adopt sustainable practices without compromising on performance or affordability,’ said Avesh Memon, Co-Founder and CEO of Rilox EV.

The Bijli Trio offers a range of 100-120 km and a loading capacity of up to 500 kg. It is powered by a 1200W motor (60V, IP67 rating). It features a detachable 3KW (NMC) battery. The vehicle uses an efficient 15-tube sine wave controller (60V-40 Amps) and an MCB rated at 40 Amps (12-90V) for better energy management. The Trio comes with telescopic suspension, a roomy back cargo area, and a durable cast aluminium alloy frame.