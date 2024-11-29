UAE National Day: Authorities announces celebration zones

Abu Dhabi: Authorities in the UAE have revealed the locations of Eid Al Etihad celebration zones. While the ceremony will be held in Al Ain, residents across the seven Emirates can watch the show on December 2 at the designated celebration zones.

Abu Dhabi: Khalifa Square in Khalifa City, Etihad Arena, Sheikh Zayed Festival, Al Shamkha City, Al Falah City, and Majalis Abu Dhabi.

Al Dhafra Region: Harat Parks at Dalma, Shabhana Park in Al Sila’, Zayed Alkhair Park in Ghayathi, Wedding Hall in Liw, Al Mugheirah Park in Al Mirfa, Al Mugheirah Bay, and Majalis the Western Region.

Al Ain: Qasr Al Muwaiji, Al Ain Oasis, Al Jahili Fort, and Al Ain Square.

Dubai: Festival Promenade (Dubai Festival City), The Outlet Village Mall, Al Warfa (Ferjan Dubai), Wadi Hub in Hatta, and Global Village.

Sharjah: Sharjah National Park, and Al Dhaid Fort.

Ajman: Marsa Ajman and Al Jurf Family Park.

Umm Al Quwain: Al Khor Waterfront

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Manar Mall.

Fujairah: Umbrella Beach and Fujairah Corniche.

The official ceremony will also be screened live at cinemas across the UAE, including Vox, Novo, Reel, Roxy, Cinema City, Star, Royal, Oscar and Cinemax. The live broadcast can also be watched on local TV channels, Eid Al Etihad’s YouTube channel, and the official website.

The official name for the UAE National Day celebrations this year is ‘Eid Al Etihad’. According to the organising committee, the name emphasises the theme of ‘union’ (Etihad) and celebrates the unification of the Emirates on December 2, 1971.