ED raids Raj Kundra’s properties in porn racket case investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids on Friday at the residence and office of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actress Shilpa Shetty, in connection with a money laundering probe tied to the production and distribution of pornographic content via mobile apps. Officials confirmed that searches also targeted premises linked to Kundra’s associates. Kundra was arrested in June 2021 for allegedly producing adult films but was granted bail in September that year after spending two months in custody. Mumbai Police previously identified him as a key conspirator in the case.

The investigation stems from a February 2021 bust by Mumbai Police, which uncovered a pornography racket and led to several arrests. A resumed probe in June revealed connections to “HotShots,” an app owned by Kundra’s company, Viaan Industries. Authorities found adult content on seized servers, and the app was subsequently removed from Apple and Google platforms. Kundra claimed to have sold “HotShots” in 2019 and started Arms Prime Media. Investigators alleged he managed content and operations from his office, with assistance from his IT director.

In addition to the pornographic content case, Kundra is under scrutiny in a separate money laundering investigation involving Bitcoin fraud. The ED has seized a Juhu property owned by Kundra’s wife, Shilpa Shetty, alleging that illicit funds were used for its purchase before ownership was transferred to Shetty. The investigation continues as authorities examine financial links between Kundra’s business dealings and these cases.