U&I launches new audio products and powerbanks in India: Details

Mumbai: U&i has introduced new audio products and powerbanks in India. The new launches include the Budget 99 TWS, Revolution Neckband, along with PowerCube and Velar Series powerbanks.

The price of U&i Budget 99 TWS is set at Rs. 499, whereas the U&i Revolution neckband is listed at Rs. 249. The U&i PowerCube and Velar powerbanks are marked at Rs. 1,599 and Rs. 899, respectively. They are available for purchase in mobile accessory stores across the country.

The U&i Budget 99 TWS sports an in-ear design with silicone tips and rounded stems. They support environmental noise cancellation (ENC) technology and are said to provide a total battery life of up to 36 hours with the charging case, which supports USB Type-C charging.

The U&i Revolution Series Neckband comes with a 10mm driver and is claimed to offer up to 300 hours of standby and comes with Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity. The neckband supports ENC technology as well.

The U&i PowerCube powerbank comes with support for 22.5W wired and 15W wireless charging. It supports PD and QC multi-protocol charging as well. It is equipped with an LED light indicator and a hidden stand.

Meanwhile, the U&i Velar powerbank is promoted as “an all-in-one solution” for users. It offers 12W output, Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and USB, FM, and TF Card support. This suggests that the power bank seconds as a speaker unit. The device has USB Type-C charging support and is claimed to offer a music playback time of up to 6 hours on a single charge.