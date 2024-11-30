Acer introduces M Series hybrid QLED + MiniLED 4K smart TVs in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Acer has introduced its M Series hybrid QLED + MiniLED 4K smart TVs in India. The lineup includes 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes. Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K smart TV price starts in India at Rs. 89,999 for the 65-inch option, while the 75-inch variant is listed at Rs. 1,39,999. Both versions are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon.

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED 4K (3,840 x 2,160 pixels) smart TVs come with QLED and Mini LED hybrid screens with up to 144Hz refresh rate and 1,400nits of peak brightness level. They have Dolby Vision and HDR10 support. The TVs are powered by AI-backed dual-processor architecture (A77 + A55), paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage.

Also Read: Air India launches 96-hours black Friday sale with up to 20 percent discount

The M Series Hybrid MiniLED TVs from Acer run Google TV with Android 14 for TV. The lineup models have inbuilt Chromecast support and allow dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, HDMI and USB connectivity. They come with a voice-enabled Smart Remote, which has Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+ Hotstar hotkeys for quick access.

The Acer M Series Hybrid MiniLED smart TVs are equipped with a 2.1 channel speaker system each with 60W output and Dolby Atmos support. Both models offer support for table and wall mounts. The TVs have a slim design with narrow metal frames.