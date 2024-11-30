Cyclone Fengal Hits Andhra, Telangana: Crop Protection Tips

Heavy rainfall is affecting Andhra Pradesh and Telangana due to Cyclone Fengal. Farmers in both states are concerned about the impact on their rice crops, particularly those ready for harvest. Some farmers have already harvested their crops and are now facing the challenge of protecting their produce from the rain, while others are worried about the potential damage to their standing crops due to floods.

To mitigate the damage, farmers are advised to take precautions such as bringing harvested crops indoors, covering them with tarpaulins, and using plastic bags for transportation. Government procurement centers are being set up to support farmers by offering support prices for their crops.

In Tamil Nadu, Cyclone Fengal has led to heavy rainfall and flooding in several districts, particularly Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur, Cuddalore, Thanjavur, and Villupuram. Red alerts have been issued, and schools and colleges have been closed. Relief operations are underway to assist affected areas.