ISKCON to Hold Global Peace Prayer on Dec 1 for Hindus in Bangladesh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has organized a global prayer event titled “Prayer for Peace” on Sunday, December 1, 2024, in response to rising violence and attacks on Hindus and temples in Bangladesh. ISKCON temples worldwide will hold special prayers and kirtans to seek divine protection for Hindus and other religious minorities facing targeted violence. A circular released by ISKCON invited devotees to participate at their local temples to pray for peace and safety in Bangladesh.

This initiative comes amid escalating tensions in Bangladesh, marked by recent incidents of violence and the arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, a former ISKCON member, on charges of sedition. Das, along with 18 others, was accused of dishonoring the national flag during a rally in October. His arrest and denial of bail earlier this week have sparked widespread protests in Dhaka, Chattogram, and other parts of Bangladesh.

The situation has raised concerns about the safety of religious minorities in the country, prompting ISKCON’s call for unity and prayer. Through this global event, the organization aims to bring attention to the challenges faced by minority communities and seek divine intervention for peace and protection.