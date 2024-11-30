UAE National Day: Another emirate announces free parking

Dubai: Sharjah announced two days of free parking for the UAE National Day holiday. Public parking users in Sharjah will be exempt from fees on December 2 and 3. Paid parking will resume on December 4, Wednesday.

However, charges will apply as usual in Sharjah’s paid parking zones that are subject to fees on every day of the week, including public holidays. These zones can be identified by the blue information signs.

Also Read: Emirates cancels flights to this city till December 14

Earlier, Dubai also announced free parking on the upcoming public holidays. The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai said that all public parking will be free of charge (except multi-storey parking) from Monday, December 2, until the end of Tuesday, December 3. This translates to a three-day free parking period as no fees are charged on Sundays.

The UAE marks the National Day — now called Eid Al Etihad — on December 2 every year to celebrate the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The country turns 53 this year. The official Eid Al Etihad celebrations — usually attended by the country’s Rulers and leaders — will be held amid the “breathtaking natural landscapes” of Al Ain.