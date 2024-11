UAE National Day: Authority extends Metro, Tram operating hours

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced changes in public transport operations. The authority extended the operating hours of Dubai Metro and Tram. Dubai Metro and Tram will be running for extra hours throughout the holidays.

Here are the revised public transport schedules for the Eid Al Etihad long weekend:

Dubai Metro timings

Saturday, November 30: 5am – 1am (next day)

Sunday, December 1: 8am – 1am (next day)

Monday, December 2: 5am – 1am (next day)

Tuesday, December 3: 5am – 12am (midnight)

Dubai Tram operating hours

Saturday, November 30: 6am – 1am (next day)

Sunday, December 1: 9am – 1am (next day)

Monday, December 2: 6am – 1am (next day)

Tuesday, December 3: 6am – 1am (next day)

Public buses

Some bus routes and schedules will be changed during the 53rd National Day holiday.

The E100 Bus Route from Al Ghubaiba Bus Station will be suspended from November 29 to December 3. Passengers are advised to use the E101 Route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Abu Dhabi during this period.

The E102 Bus Route from Al Jafiliya Bus Station will also be unavailable from November 29 to December 3. Passengers can use the same route from Ibn Battuta Bus Station to Mussafah Community during this period.

Water Taxi timings

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (BM3): 4pm – 11.50pm. On-demand service will be available from 3pm to 11pm. Booking is required.

Marina Mall 1 – Marina Walk (BM1): 10am – 11.10pm

Marina Promenade – Marina Mall 1 (BM1): 1.50pm – 9.45pm

Marina Terrace – Marina Walk (BM1): 1.50pm – 9.50pm

Full Route: 3.55pm – 9.50pm

Dubai Ferry operating hours

Al Ghubaiba – Dubai Water Canal (FR1): 1pm and 6pm

Dubai Water Canal – Al Ghubaiba (FR1): 2.25pm and 7.25pm

Dubai Water Canal – Bluewaters (FR2): 1.50pm and 6.50pm

Bluewaters – Marina Mall (FR2): 2.55pm and 7.55pm

Marina Mall – Bluewaters (FR2): 1pm and 6pm

Bluewaters – Dubai Water Canal (FR2): 1.20pm and 6.20pm

Tourist Trips from Marina Mall (FR4): 11.30am and 4.30pm

Al Ghubaiba – Sharjah Aquarium (FR5): 3pm, 5pm, 8pm, and 10pm

Sharjah Aquarium – Al Ghubaiba (FR5): 2pm, 4pm, 6pm, and 9pm

Tourist Trips at Al Jaddaf, Dubai Creek Harbour, and Dubai Festival City (TR7): 4pm – 12.30am (next day)

Abras

Old Dubai Souq – Baniyas (CR3): 10am – 10.50pm

Al Fahidi – Al Sabkha (CR4): 10am – 11.15pm

Al Fahidi – Deira Old Souq (CR5): 10am – 11.30pm

Baniyas – Al Seef (CR6): 10am – midnight

Al Seef – Al Fahidi – Old Dubai Souq (CR7): 3.10pm – 10.55pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Festival City (BM2): 7.30am – 4pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Creek Harbour (CR11): 7.15am – 4pm

Tourist Trips

Al Seef, Al Fahidi, Baniyas (TR10): 4pm to 10.15pm

Dubai Water Canal, Sheikh Zayed Marine Transport Station (TR6): 4pm to 10.15pm

Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin (DC2): 10am – 10.05pm

Waterfront, Marasi, Business Bay, Godolphin, Sheikh Zayed Road (DC2): 3.35pm – 10.05pm

Al Jaddaf – Dubai Design District (DC3): 4pm – 10.45pm

From Marina Mall 1 (TR8): 4pm – 10.15pm