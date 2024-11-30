UAE National Day: Dubai announces operating hours for parks, attractions

Dubai: Dubai Municipality has announced operating hours for parks and entertainment venues during the UAE National Day holidays. Dubai Municipality said that Zabeel Park, Al Khor Park, Al Safa Park, Al Mamzar Park and Mushrif Park will be operational from 8am to 11pm.

The Mountain Bike Track at Mushrif Park and the Mountain Walking Trail will be open from 6am to 7pm. The Quranic Park will operate from 8am to 10pm, while the Cave of Miracles and Glasshouse will be operational from 9am to 8.30pm.

Children’s City will be open from 9am to 8pm from Sunday to Thursday, while the timings on Friday and Saturday will be 2pm to 8pm. Public parks will be open from 8am to 12am, while Al Marmoom Lakes will be open to visitors from 8am to 12am. The popular Dubai Frame will be operational from 8am to 9pm.

These timings will be in effect on December 2 and 3.