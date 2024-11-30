Varanasi Cantt Station Fire: Over 150 Two-Wheelers Destroyed

A massive fire broke out at the parking stand near platform one of Varanasi’s Cantt railway station on Friday night, destroying over 150 two-wheelers, railway officials reported on Saturday. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident. The blaze erupted suddenly, prompting swift action by the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and fire department teams, who managed to extinguish the flames.

The parking area, primarily designated for railway employees, suffered significant damage, with vehicles reduced to ashes. Additional Divisional Railway Manager Lalji Chaudhary expressed regret over the incident, emphasizing the financial loss caused by the fire. Despite the extensive property damage, officials confirmed that there was no loss of life.

To address the situation and identify the cause of the fire, railway authorities have formed a committee to conduct a thorough investigation. The findings are expected to shed light on the circumstances leading to the incident and recommend measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.