675 Illegal Immigrants, Including 55 Rohingyas, Detained in Tripura: BSF

The Border Security Force (BSF) Tripura Frontier has apprehended 675 illegal immigrants, including 55 Rohingyas, from January 1 to November 30, 2024, according to an official release marking BSF’s foundation day. Among those detained were 620 Bangladeshi nationals and 260 Indians involved in various trans-border activities. Additionally, the BSF seized substantial contraband, including 66,316 bottles of phensedyl, over 9,000 kg of ganja, and more than six lakh yaba tablets, while maintaining strict vigilance along Tripura’s 856-km border with Bangladesh.

The BSF has also played a critical role in combating insurgency, curbing trans-border crimes, and maintaining harmony among local border communities. Coordination with state authorities and intelligence agencies has enhanced security measures along the border. In July 2024, a bilateral coordination conference in Shillong brought together BSF and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) officials to discuss cooperation on border issues, ensuring the welfare of border populations and strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

During recent unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF worked with the BGB and other agencies to ensure the safe return of stranded Indian citizens, providing them with necessary assistance. Chief Minister Manik Saha, addressing a program at the BSF headquarters in West Tripura, lauded the force’s efforts in securing the international border and paid tribute to BSF personnel who sacrificed their lives in service, while also honoring veterans of the 1971 war.