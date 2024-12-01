7 Maoists killed in encounter in Telangana; 2 AK-47 rifles seized

In a significant operation, seven CPI Maoists, including two state committee members, were killed in an encounter with Telangana Greyhounds in Mulugu district on Sunday. The clash followed the brutal killing of two tribals by Maoists, who accused them of being police informers.

The encounter occurred during a routine area domination exercise in the Eturunagaram region, where the anti-naxal commando unit intercepted Maoist movement, leading to an exchange of fire. Among those killed were state committee secretary Kursam Mangu, divisional committee member Egolapu Mallaiah, area committee members Mussaki Deval and M Jamuna, and three other party members identified as Jai Singh, Kishore, and Kamesh.

Two AK-47 rifles were recovered from the site. The incident underscores ongoing tensions in the region as security forces continue efforts to counter Maoist activities.