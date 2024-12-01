Bangladesh Airlines Cut 3 India Flights Amid Passenger Decline

Air travel between Kolkata and Bangladesh has seen a sharp decline amid rising unrest and minority-targeted violence in Bangladesh, coupled with restrictions on Indian visas. This has led to significant cuts in flight operations. Biman Bangladesh Airlines has reduced its Kolkata-Dhaka services from two daily flights to one, while US-Bangla Airlines has slashed its Dhaka frequency to a single daily flight and suspended its Kolkata-Chittagong route altogether. IndiGo, still operating two daily flights, has noted a drop in passenger traffic and is closely monitoring the situation.

Flight and passenger volumes have plummeted dramatically. Total flights from Kolkata to Dhaka and Chittagong decreased from 125 in September to 97 in November, causing a decline in departing passengers from 15,479 to 12,747 during the same period. Similarly, arrivals from Bangladesh fell from 114 flights and 12,540 passengers in September to 96 flights and 10,121 passengers in November. Biman’s departures from Kolkata dropped from 59 in July to 28 in November, while US-Bangla’s flights plunged from 84 to 24. IndiGo saw a more moderate reduction, with departures decreasing from 62 in July to 45 in November.

The ongoing turmoil has disrupted tourism and business travel between the two countries. For middle-class Bangladeshis, India remains a key destination for medical and religious tourism due to affordability and cultural familiarity. However, with the unrest and visa challenges, travel agents warn of broader economic repercussions if the situation persists. “Everyone will feel the pinch unless the issues are resolved,” noted Anjani Dhanuka, chairman (East) of the Travel Agents’ Association of India.